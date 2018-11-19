Obituary: Melvyn Williams — 1942-2018

MEL was born in Aston, Birmingham, and his junior school was between the HP sauce factory and Ansells Brewery, which explains why he had a lifelong love of both.

He attended King Edward VI Grammar School and was head prefect and head boy.

During the great flu epidemic of 1957, he was used as a stand-in teacher to cover for staff sickness!

Out of school his entrepreneurial spirit started to emerge as he undertook paper rounds and a butcher’s round.

Around this time, he was diagnosed with rheumatism, having had rheumatic fever as a child. He was taken away in an ambulance and came home in a cast with four broken toes.

In 1956, while living in Cannock, he joined the Army Cadet Force and became a corporal. This led him to join the Parachute Field Ambulance, the airborne Territorial Army unit. The medical team was posted to Cyprus but on their return the unit was closed. Several members applied to join the SAS regiment. Mel was accepted but turned it down as it would have meant missing his honeymoon.

At the time he was courting Jean, literally the girl next door, who was to become his wife of 52 years before she passed away three years ago. They honeymooned in Europe, driving around in a Ford Luton van.

Mel finished his apprenticeship as a draughtsman, which was the start of his career as an electrical engineer. He went on to work at the Round Oak steelworks, often working 12 hours a day during the Three-Day Week in 1974.

Mel and Jean also bought and ran a hardware shop called Cross Keys. They had two daughters, Tracy and Paula, before they moved to Henley in 1976 and Mel started working for Foster Wheeler in Reading.

The family camped at Swiss Farm for six weeks during the scorching hot summer of 1976 while they house-hunted and then moved to Hunters Ride.

Mel then worked abroad for many years as a senior electrical engineer, with postings in Algeria, Belgium and Holland.

In between he was an active volunteer on the Valley Road Primary School PTA. This is where his local volunteering started.

He helped raise money for the school with various activities such as an annual Christmas tree sale. One of his favourite activities was running the annual bonfire and fireworks event.

Mel also helped at many events with Gillotts School’s parents’ association. After the Great Storm of 1987, he organised a team to help clear the fallen trees at the school so that it could re-open — much to his daughters’ disappointment as they were hoping for another day off school! Mel was a member of Henley Lions Club and served as president in 2010 and 2014.

Fellow Lion David Skinner says: “Mel was a highly valued member of the club. Drawing on his previous professional experience in health and safety, he always took responsibility for ensuring everyone connected with Lions events was well looked after and was operating in line with the various regulations where necessary.

“Mel was a very practical person and he could always be found right at the centre of the hard work when Lions were contributing to gardening or maintenance projects for local charitable organisations.”

He loved being involved in the Henley duck derbies and the Henley Regatta for the Disabled and organising Christmas parcels for the elderly. He was also instrumental in helping to save the regatta fireworks. Helping on the Santa rota at the Toad Hall Christmas grotto was a true favourite for Mel and Jean for many years.

In 2010, during his own treatment for prostate cancer, Mel set up a local awareness campaign, supported by Jean and the Lions.

Information evenings were held at Henley Rugby Club for men aged 50-plus to access a free, simple prostate cancer check.

At the last one, held in September 2014, a couple of close friends were identified as showing early signs of the disease and thankfully they went on to be successfully treated.

Mel was a very keen and hardworking freemason in Henley. He was initiated into Thames Lodge No 1895 in 2002 and was Master in 2009. He was appointed to Oxfordshire Provincial Grand Rank in 2015. More recently, he was also a Companion in Thames Chapter No 1895 and was First Principal from 2014 to 2016.

Although he came into freemasonry later than many, Mel spent several years in the role of lodge almoner, a task he undertook most successfully until his own ill-health overcame him.

Mel was an inventor and a highlight for him was appearing on the Channel 4’s Big Breakfast Show with Johnny Vaughan and Kellie Brook. He was interviewed by Trevor Baylis to show off the “Top Mate”, one of his many patented inventions.

Before he retired, he worked on the design of the electrical systems at Heathrow’s Terminal 5, of which he was really proud.

He was also a volunteer at the Fawley Hill steam museum, where he updated and maintained the electrics.

Mel and Jean often relaxed by “popping over to the A E Hobbs”, a pub in Valley Road where they met many lifelong friends. Many a Friday night was spent with them “putting the world to rights”.

After the pub’s closure, their free time was then spent socialising at the Salisbury Club.

Mel’s many local friends will miss his infamous barbecues and parties in his back garden, talks on his extensive mint collection and generosity with his home-grown plants.

Sadly, Mel lost his brave battle with pancreatic cancer after two years. He leaves his two daughters, four grandchildren, and another four children who called him “Grancha”.

His funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church in Henley at 1.45pm on Friday, November 23.