Town salutes the fallen on Armistice Day

MORE than 1,000 people gathered in Henley town centre on Remembrance Day to honour fallen servicemen.

Sunday’s turnout was one of the biggest in years as people crowded into Falaise Square in front of the town hall.

Many arrived early to secure a spot for the annual remembrance parade and service that coincided with Armistice Day and the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Before the commemoration began, the names of the war dead and their ages were read out over a public address system.

The parade, which was marshalled by Major Paul Smyth, of 7th Battalion, The Rifles, began with five members of Henley’s Royal Marine Cadets marching from the Greys Road car park into the square and forming a guard of honour in front of the town hall.

Before them were two chairs draped with Union flags and plastic silhouettes of servicemen — one wearing a marine cadet cap and the other a sea cadet cap — to represent those who never returned.

They were followed by sea, air and army cadets, veterans, members of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion and civic dignitaries.

There were also members of the St John Ambulance, Thames Valley Police, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, guides, brownies, scouts and cubs.

They formed a semi-circle around the town hall for the ceremony with the crowd behind them.

At 11am two helicopters, a Puma and a Chinook, from RAF Benson performed a fly-past approaching from Gravel Hill, flying over the town hall and then on to St Mary’s Church in Hart Street.

Immediately afterwards, Henley’s town, district and county councillors, dressed in their civic robes, were led out of the town hall by town sergeant James Churchill-Coleman.

The party included the Mayor of Henley Glen Lambert, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire Cynthia Hall and Mayor’s cadet Charlotte Searles, a sea cadet.

Rev Jeremy Tayler, the new rector of Henley, led the service for the first time.

He said: “My brothers and sisters, today we gather, as we do each year, to pray for peace in the world God made and peace for which so many have already laid down their lives and for which so many continue to die, day by day.

“And we remember them before God with both grief and pride and thanksgiving.

“Our Act of Remembrance today has added significance as we mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

“We pray for all who suffer still because of war and terrorism and we ask for God’s help and blessing for ourselves, that we may do his will and that the whole world may acknowledge him as Lord and King.”

Brig Malcolm Page, president of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, read the Ode To Remembrance from Laurence Binyon’s poem For The Fallen.

Bugler John Sayer, from the Woodley Concert Band, sounded the Last Post and standards carried by John Green, chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, and cadet first class Safia Riache, from the Henley sea cadets, were lowered.

There was then a two-minute silence during which spectators bowed their heads to reflect before Reveille was sounded and Brig Page read the Kohima Epitaph.

Rev Tayler led the Eternal Rest Prayer before the hymn God Is Our Strength and Refuge was sung. Backing music was provided by the Woodley Concert Band, who were in a marquee in the square.

The Mayor’s cadet then read Bible verses from the books of John and James.

Rev Tayler led prayers before the Mayor addressed the crowd from the town hall steps.

Councillor Lambert said: “Anniversaries are usually thought of in connection with happy events, such as birthdays and weddings.

“But this, the 100th anniversary of the First World War, is the most solemn one can imagine, particularly so because it proved not to be ‘the war to end all wars’ that those of the time believed, and hoped, it would be.

“Indeed, 100 years to the day from the Armistice that brought the Great War to an end, peace remains elusive in many parts of our world.

“We gather here today to remember all those who died, who were wounded or captured and for their dependants. It is distressing that, 100 years on, we still do not know the final death toll for World War One.

“Recent excavations at Hill 80, near Ypres, have exposed the remains of another 130 soldiers, North Countrymen, Australians, Canadians and Germans.

“Most people think of the suffering of the British and French armies during the Battle of the Somme in 1916 but few of us give thought to the Battle of Verdun, fought by the French that same year against the attacking Germans for eight-and-a-half months.

“It was the hardest fought and bloodiest battle of the war and so depleted the French army that the British army had to fight the Battle of Passchendaele, without French support, the following year.

“American troops did not see action in France and Belgium until July 1918 but the deployment of these fresh and well-equipped troops was decisive for the Allies and led to the German emperor’s exile in the Netherlands.

“His obsessive pursuit of the war had brought the ruin of the German army and cost a staggering 18 million lives.

“Just 20 years later, World War Two, the deadliest conflict in history, would claim another 70 million lives — more than the entire population of the UK today.

“Every year, on Remembrance Sunday, we pause our busy lives to reflect and remember the sacrifices made by the brave men and women to whom we owe so much.

“This year, to commemorate the 100th anniversary, a new memorial plaque has been installed next to Townlands Memorial Hospital which lists all 312 soldiers from Henley and the surrounding villages who lost their lives in the Great War, a commemorative tree has been planted at Northfield End and we have organised a fly-past of three World War One aircraft — which should be with us shortly.

“I would like to thank the Royal British Legion for their tireless efforts raising funds, raising awareness and caring for our service people. We can all wear our poppies with pride.

“I would also like to thank all the parents who have brought their children and grandchildren to this service. It is so important that the baton of remembrance is passed down the generations because, as George Santayana famously said, ‘those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it’.

“Finally, on behalf of our town, I would like to thank Mike Willoughby who has spent many years researching those from Henley and the surrounding villages who gave their lives in World War One.

“His book, Bringing them Home, includes background information on each of the fallen and serves as

perhaps the finest memorial we have.” The crowd then sang I Vow To Thee, My Country before Rev Tayler led the Act of Commitment and the Lord’s Prayer. The National Anthem was then sung.

At about 11.20am there was a fly-past by a Sopwith triplane, a Fokker triplane and an SE5 biplane from the direction of St Mary’s over the town hall.

Minutes later, they passed back over the square, this time with smoke trailing from the back of the aircraft which the crowd applauded. The planes are part of the Bremont Great War Display Team and were sponsored by the Royal British Legion, town councillor David Eggleton and Henley removal firm Wilkins.

Rev Tayler then read the blessing before wreaths were laid on the town hall steps.

This was led by Lady Hall and Councillor Lorraine Hillier, chairwoman of South Oxfordshire District Council. They were followed by the Mayor, who laid a wreath on behalf of the town council, Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who laid one on behalf of Oxfordshire County Council, and Councillor Julian Brookes, who laid a wreath on behalf of Henley MP John Howell, who was attending the remembrance service in Thame. Mr Green laid a wreath for the Legion after which he saluted.

Wreaths were also laid on behalf of the Dunkirk Veterans Association, the air, army and sea cadets, the RNLI, the fire service, guides, brownies, Henley Lions, St John Ambulance, Henley Bowls Club, Henley Round Table, the Falaise Twinning Association, Thames Valley Police, scouts, cubs, Henley Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge.

This was followed by a march past led by the former servicemen and women. They paraded around Market Place with Mr Green holding the Legion standard at the front.

As they passed the town hall, many in the parade saluted the war memorial and the dignitaries before returning to Greys Road car park.

The crowds applauded and cheered all the participants.