New boutique

A WOMEN’S fashion show raised more than £1,000 ... [more]
Monday, 19 November 2018
A FASHION boutique will open in Henley next week.
Whistles has taken over the former East premises in Bell Street, which closed in January when the company went into administration. It is the company’s 46th branch.
Meanwhile, diamond and watch specialist David Rodger Sharp is to open at the former Henley Goldsmiths premises in Duke Street later this month.
White cross for each villager who was lost
NINETY-SIX wooden crosses were placed on Rectory ... [more]
