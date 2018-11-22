Tory quits saying she was 'ignored'

A HENLEY town councillor has quit the Conservatives after less than a year, saying she was treated unfairly.

Donna Crook, who won a by-election in January, claims she was excluded and ignored by her party colleagues.

She will now sit as an Independent councillor in the Henley North ward but says she may not stand at the next council elections in May.

Councillor Crook, 44, who lives in Abrahams Road, resigned on Friday in an email to Henley branch chairman Daniel Bausor and Kevin Thorpe, of the Oxfordshire Conservatives.

She said: “I don’t feel I’m being listened to and [am] often ignored and have felt at times excluded.

“I had my ideas taken off of me for someone else to take the credit in meetings, which I really am unhappy about.

“I have felt I’ve been doing most of the hard work and because I’ve got some recognition others have become resentful — well, if some of them weren’t so bone idle then I wouldn’t have had to carry them.

“Also, if you’re a woman you are not treated fairly and God forbid you mention wanting to be mayor.

“The male species does not know how to deal with women who have ambition as I’ve seen for myself over the last couple of weeks. They try to crush you.”

In an email to town clerk Janet Wheeler, Cllr Crook said: “I put my head above the parapet about one day being mayor and their faces… they didn’t like it.

“So if you’re a woman in the Conservatives and have ambition the men try anything they can to crush you as they don’t know how to deal with it.”

Cllr Crook, a self-employed cleaner, told the Henley Standard this week that she had felt frustrated at some of her ex-colleagues.

“Some of them aren’t pulling their weight,” she said. “You’re elected to work for the town, not to pick and choose things.

“I was actually doing the most meetings out of all of the Conservatives — some of them are doing half of what I’m doing.”

She said the six Conservative councillors attended the council’s planning committee meetings on a rota basis and would regularly substitute for each other.

She also claimed she was the only Conservative who stayed for the entirety of a community litter pick earlier this year.

Cllr Crook said she didn’t dislike the other councillors but added: “I can’t work with them, unfortunately, because they need a kick up the backside.

“I love being a councillor and it’s a privilege. I’ve thrown my heart and soul into this and I love this town but the fact is there are some who just want the status and don’t want to do the work.”

She said her decision to resign was not a reflection on Mr Bausor, who only became branch chairman in September.

“It’s not his fault,” she said. “I really feel for him and he really has got his work cut out.”

Cllr Crook previously stood as an Independent in a by-election for the Henley North ward in May last year but failed to win the seat.

She had wanted to stand for the council’s ruling Henley Residents Group but was not selected.

At the time she said she felt “stabbed in the back” after the party chose former mayor Ken Arlett as its candidate for the Henley North ward seat ahead of her.

She had already failed to be chosen to represent the party in a by-election in the Henley South ward, losing out to then party membership secretary Glen Lambert.

Both HRG candidates were elected and Councillors Lambert and Arlett are the current Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively.

When she stood for the Conservatives, Cllr Crook beat Paula Isaac, of HRG, and Jackie Walker, of Labour, for the seat left vacant by the resignation of Conservative Simon Smith.

Mr Bausor took over from Frank Browne, who was forced out over his “divisive” leadership style.

Mr Browne, who had been in post for just over a year, resigned following a vote of no confidence at a special general meeting on September 3.

He denied claims that he “over-politicised” issues by encouraging criticism of HRG or treated colleagues in an “aggressive, divisive and bullying” fashion.

He says he became unpopular because he wanted to introduce “radical” changes like a selection process for all candidates, including established incumbents, which meant some councillors feared they wouldn’t be re-elected.

Councillor Julian Brookes, leader of the Conservatives on the council, said Cllr Crook’s resignation came as surprise.

He said: “She must have felt too many of her suggestions did not see the light of day. She had lots of suggestions, all of which were taken very seriously.

“We firmly believe credit must be given where credit is due as that’s part of the team ethic. As far as I’m concerned, all credit was given.”

Cllr Brookes denied that women in the Conservative group were treated unfairly, saying: “Everyone from all races, backgrounds and cultures are most welcome to join the party.

“No one is really bigger than the whole team and since we had our special general meeting in early September we have been building a strong team.”

He said he accepted that some councillors did more work than others and that Cllr Crook had worked very hard.

Cllr Brookes said: “I think she made a great contribution. She gave a new and very valued perspective to the team.

“I will miss her outlook and perspective on life and I absolutely wish her the very best.”

The council now has eight HRG councillors, six Conservatives, one Independent and one Independent Conservative, Councillor Lorraine Hillier.

Cllr Hillier changed her allegiance after abstaining from voting at last year’s Henley mayor-making ceremony, which allowed Councillor Kellie Hinton, of HRG, to win the vote against Conservative mayor-elect Will Hamilton.

• What do you think? Write to: Letters, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley or email

letters@henleystandard.co.uk