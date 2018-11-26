Tea party for Mencap families

MORE than 40 people attended the South Oxfordshire Mencap Society’s tea party at the Christ Church Centre in Henley.

Attendees were made up of those who live in the five Mencap supported living houses in the town, their parents, residents and police community support officers.

Maddella Denman, a Mencap support worker, said: “It is about breaking down stereotypes of people with mental health difficulties. Events like these enable the community to look past people’s various disabilities and see the humanity instead.

“Hopefully, the tea party can raise the profile and awareness of Mencap within the Henley area so more people can reach out for the help they may need.

“Lots of carers speak of feeling isolated and events like this provide them with a chance to seek advice or simply have a chat with others in similar situations.

“We see ourselves as a support function, not just for those with disabilities, but for the families and carers too.”

Babs and Peter Towner attended with their daughter Helen, who lives in a Mencap-supported house in Gainsborough Road.

Mrs Towner, of Makins Road, said: “It’s a good social event. My husband has MS so it’s quite nice to know that Helen is being looked after. It would probably be too much for me to look after them both.”

Tesco donated vouchers which went towards tea, coffee and sugar, the Hot Gossip coffee house donated cakes and staff from the Kiln Ceramic Cafe were on hand with pottery painting activities. Staff and parents also donated cakes.

Pictured are support workers Zoe Bull, Ellie Duncan and Hayley Stevenson with David Hutt-Weller and Peter, Babs and Helen Towner.