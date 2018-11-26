Paving stones to be replaced

PAVING stones that were removed from a Henley street so that contractors could fix an underground power line are to be replaced.

Scottish and Southern Energy, which carried out the work outside Tudor House Antiques in Duke Street in August, says it wants to ensure the new York stone slabs match the neighbouring ones.

The firm put down a temporary tarmac surface which was dubbed an “eyesore” by Henley district councillor Joan Bland, who complained to South Oxfordshire District Council about how long it was taking to return paving stones.

Now SSE has agreed to replace the entire stretch of pavement.

The work should take place this month and will require a three-day closure during which a temporary walkway will be in place. The old stones will be given back to the town council.

Town councillor David Eggleton said: “The new ones will come from the same quarry as the old ones, which is why SSE is taking its time.

“It’s easier just to put new ones down so they’ve agreed to remove that whole area. It should be done soon and I’m sure the new ones will look just as good.”

The utility firm says it laid temporary tarmac because the priority at the time was to re-open the pavement as soon as possible.

It says it appreciates the importance of Henley’s history and architecture so wants to ensure the work is done properly.