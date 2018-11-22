Water loss shuts cafes

TWO Henley coffee shops had to shut after losing their water supply.

Drifters, an independent café in Duke Street, closed at about 11am on Wednesday last week after a fault developed in the boiler it shares with the Harris + Hoole premises next door.

The unit was hooked up to its neighbour’s supply sometime in the past, possibly with the landlord’s consent.

Harris + Hoole fixed the boiler in the afternoon and apologised to Drifters for the disruption. Both cafés

re-opened the next day.

The businesses have now asked the landlord if they can be provided with separate water supplies.

Talia Maguire, the joint owner of Drifters, said: “We’re just trying to figure out who’s responsible as we both signed leases without realising we shared a tank.

“This place is so old and has served as so many different types of shop in the past.

“Nobody knows when somebody tapped into the shop next door or whether anyone knew about it.

“Harris + Hoole have been okay about it and one of their senior managers has been in touch as it’s clearly in both our interests to have our own supply.

“It’s never great to have to close in the middle of a weekday but there are some things in business that you just can’t control.”