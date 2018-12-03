Massive fir tree delivered in time for Christmas festival

THE lights on Henley’s giant Christmas tree will be turned on tonight (Friday).

Freddy Burton, seven, who is in year 2 at Valley Road Primary School, will have the honour at the town’s Christmas festival after winning the competition to design the Mayor’s Christmas card. The 28ft Nordmann fir, which is sponsored by Invesco, was installed in Falaise Square on Tuesday afternoon after being delivered by lorry by Benson Sawmills.

Joe Postles, a park warden in the town council’s parks team, trimmed the base with a chainsaw before it was lifted into a hole in the ground by a crane. The parks team then wedged blocks of wood around the base to keep the tree in place.

The tree was grown by the Tree Barn in Christmas Common and chosen by Mayor Glen Lambert and his family in September.

Councillor Lambert, who will accompany Freddy this evening, said: “It’s every bit as beautiful as I remember.”

Karl Bishop, acting parks manager, said: “It’s nice to be part of the Christmas festivities and do our bit for the town. Everybody likes to see the big tree.”