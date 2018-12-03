Councillors support garden centre redevelopment

PLANS to redevelop a derelict garden centre near Shiplake have been backed by Henley town councillors.

Aida Dellal, who owns the former Wyevale site off the A4155 Reading Road through her company Dairy Lane, wants to build up to 40 new houses, of which 16 would be “affordable”!

The scheme would also include commercial units and possibly a community centre.

Amended plans were recommended for approval by Henley Town Council’s planning committee last week.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said the affordable homes would help replace those that were “lost” when the former Jet garage site in Reading Road, Henley, was turned into 54 “extra care” flats for the elderly and disabled. The land had been earmarked for 55 ordinary flats in the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan before it was bought and redeveloped by retirement homes specialist McCarthy & Stone.

Cllr Gawrysiak said the 4.5-acre plot garden centre site, which is in Harpsden parish, had good access, adding: “I’m absolutely and utterly for it.”

Mrs Dellal’s application was due to be considered by South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee last month and was recommended for approval by officers.

But councillors deferred a decision in order to carry out a site visit and look again at the viability study which stated a commercial development alone would not be viable. Mrs Dellal’s son Alex Hersham told last week’s committee meeting that the application was now supported by both the district council’s independent advisor and its air quality officer and would be considered by councillors.

The plans are opposed by Harpsden and Shiplake parish councils, the Campaign to Protect Rural England, the Henley Society and the Chiltern Society.

Opponents say the development would place undue pressure on surrounding infrastructure, particularly roads and schools in Henley, while eroding the green boundary between Henley and Shiplake.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways and education authority, says the traffic increase wouldn’t be big enough to justify objecting and there is enough space in the area’s schools for any new children.

Meanwhile, the committee objected to plans to extend a property in Norman Avenue. Allan Popham has applied for permission for a single storey rear extension.

Councillor Jane Smewing said this would make the footprint of the house “far too large”.

She said: “The extension is across the whole width of the house. The houses in Norman Avenue are enormous anyway.”

Councillor David Nimmo Smith said: “I don’t have a problem with what they are trying to do but it’s too big for the site.”

The committee recommended approval of a rear roof dormer and French doors at a house in Marmion Road.

Councillor Donna Crook said: “It looks too big and too overbearing and it’s in a conservation area.”

But Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “It’s perfectly reasonable and what quite a few down that area have done.”