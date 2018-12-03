Monday, 03 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Drawing the sting

HENLEY Town Council’s planning committee considered an application by its former chairman last week.

Dieter Hinke, who is no longer a councillor, wants to extend his bungalow in Elizabeth Road.

The committee supported his application but current chairman Ken Arlett said: “I will support it but I’m not convinced it’s an excellent drawing.”

Councillor Will Hamilton responded: “You would have thought the former chairman of planning would have done better, is that what you’re saying?”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33