Drawing the sting

HENLEY Town Council’s planning committee considered an application by its former chairman last week.

Dieter Hinke, who is no longer a councillor, wants to extend his bungalow in Elizabeth Road.

The committee supported his application but current chairman Ken Arlett said: “I will support it but I’m not convinced it’s an excellent drawing.”

Councillor Will Hamilton responded: “You would have thought the former chairman of planning would have done better, is that what you’re saying?”