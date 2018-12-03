Life is... surreal

BEING a politician, you have to get used to brickbats as well as the occasional bouquet.

But Henley town coucillor Donna Crook kind of received both when she resigned from the Conservative party to sit as an independent, as reported on the front page of the Henley Standard last week.

Donna, a self-employed cleaner, was at work when the paper went on sale.

She tweeted: “Busy mopping a client’s floor and they’re reading the Henley Standard and asked if I’d sign it.

“Not sure whether to laugh or cry. How surreal life is.”