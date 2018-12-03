Rugby pair reunited

SHIPLAKE College headmaster Gregg Davies crossed paths with his successor Tyrone Howe 15 years ago — on the rugby pitch.

Mr Davies, a former international referee, oversaw the Ireland v England “A” international in Dublin in March 2003 when Mr Howe was playing for the hosts.

He has his shirt, the match programme, team sheet, shirt and the team ties framed in his college office.

Mr Howe, who was capped 14 times for Ireland and also played for Ulster and was a member of the British and Irish Lions squad that toured Australia in 2001, is to take over from Mr Davies, a Scot, when he retires at the end of the current academic year.

He has been a housemaster at Uppingham School in Rutland for the past seven years.

Twelve years ago, he appeared in the Henley Standard when he coached boys from the college at RAF Benson while playing for the Barbarians.