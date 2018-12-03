Good shows

Don't be ill in the wrong place
A PATIENT was refused treatment by an NHS ... [more]
A THEATRE production raised more than £2,000 for the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley.
Jeux d’Esprit staged A Warning to the Curious at King’s Arms Barn earlier this month.
A collection was taken at the end of each performance, raising a total of £2,171 for the centre off Greys Road.
The group said it wanted to thank the audiences for their generosity.
