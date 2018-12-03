Monday, 03 December 2018

Good shows

A THEATRE production raised more than £2,000 for the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley.

Jeux d’Esprit staged A Warning to the Curious at King’s Arms Barn earlier this month.

A collection was taken at the end of each performance, raising a total of £2,171 for the centre off Greys Road.

The group said it wanted to thank the audiences for their generosity.

