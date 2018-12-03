Health talk

A TALK about the rapid access care unit at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley will be held in the Maurice Tate room at the hospital on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm.

The speaker will be Dr Peter Rhead, lead consultant in the unit, and Dr Matt Norman, from the Bell Surgery. Dr Apurba Chatterjee will talk about Parkinson’s disease.

This is the latest in a series of free health education talks organised by the surgery’s patient participation group. To book a place, call (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net