Heathrow to launch airspace consultation

HENLEY MP John Howell has welcomed a consultation on airspace use by Heathrow Airport.

The airspace and future operations consultation, which will start in January, will ask questions about how the airport will operate in future.

It will refer to the airspace design principles determined through an earlier consultation and will outline the areas within which flight paths could be positioned.

It is part of a wider airspace modernisation strategy which aims to improve punctuality, reduce CO2 emissions, better manage noise by using multiple routes, reduce holding aircraft at low levels and ensure capacity to meet future demand.

Mr Howell has received repeated complaints from residents about the noise from planes circling over Henley when coming into land at Heathrow during easterly winds. This is caused by aircraft performing a 180 degree turn 4,000ft above the town.

He raised the issue in the Commons, saying Henley was “very badly blighted” by noise pollution from aircraft.

He was also part of a group of MPs from Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Surrey who met representatives from Heathrow and NATS, which is responsible for air traffic control. He has also met representatives of the Civil Aviation Authority.

Mr Howell said: “This consultation will give us an excellent opportunity to make our views known.

“Personally, I am keen to see the end of the system known as ‘stacking’ whereby aircraft are held in a loop either side of Heathrow as they descend.

“I am also keen to ensure that aircraft are brought in at a much higher level than currently.”

The consultation will also be seeking feedback on how Heathrow might operate its runways in the future. MPs have backed plans for a third runway costing £14 billion.