Christmas turkey winner will cook for 16

THE winner of this year’s Henley Standard turkey competition says the bird will help her feed 16 people on Christmas Day.

Karen Ferebee, 44, of Lambridge Wood Road, Henley, was one of dozens of people to enter the competition to win the £75 bird from Gabriel Machin butchers in Market Place, Henley. She correctly answered that the bird turkey weighs 6kg.

Miss Ferebee, a cleaner, said: “It’s really fantastic to win. It’s such a good prize. I’m looking forward to cooking a big Christmas lunch for all my family — my mum and dad, sisters and brother and their children.

“I’m responsible for buying a lot of the food for Christmas and getting it all organised so it does make it a lot easier knowing I’ve got the turkey.

“Gabriel Machin is such a good butcher and their meat is of such a high quality, so I think it’s going to taste good.”

The turkey was supplied by Starveall Farm in Aylesbury.