New cookery classes for toddlers

A CHICKEN stir fry was on the menu at a trial cookery class for children in Henley.

Smart Raspberry Cookery School ran the free session for two- to five-year-olds and their parents at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road

The school’s official launch will take place on January 8 and will be attended by cooker writer and Henley resident Mary Berry.

Weekly classes already take place in several primary schools in the area, promoting healthy eating and getting children involved in the kitchen.

Alicia Cronin (left), who runs the company, said: “We wanted to open up our classes to toddlers because it’s so important they are exposed to ingredients at this early age.

“A lot of them are fussy eaters so they can try different ingredients with other little people as well as being encouraged to eat their veggies and fruit at home.”

Lucy Freeman, from Henley, attended with her two-year-old twins Evie and Ava and mother Barbara Foreman, pictured above.

She said: “My son Ben goes to Trinity primary and he started Smart Raspberry cookery classes in September and he absolutely loved it. I heard about the trial through a friend and thought it would be great to get the girls into food and healthy eating.”

The sessions will be held every Tuesday for five weeks, starting on January 15. For more information, call 0845 2692665