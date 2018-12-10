Pupils go dotty for BBC appeal

A NEW parking area for junior football teams in ... [more]
Monday, 10 December 2018
PUPILS at Rupert House School in Henley raised £733 for the BBC’s Children In Need appeal.
They came to school dressed for the Pudsey-themed day wearing yellow, spots or a combination of both.
In assembly, a fashion parade was held and the school council had the tough job of choosing the best-dressed children.
10 December 2018
More News:
New £22,000 learning hub opened at junior school
A NEW learning hub has been opened at Robert ... [more]
Taylor quick off the mark at Watlington 10km race
MORE than 80 people took part in a ninth edition ... [more]
POLL: Have your say