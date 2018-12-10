Monday, 10 December 2018

Pupils go dotty for BBC appeal

PUPILS at Rupert House School in Henley raised £733 for the BBC’s Children In Need appeal.

They came to school dressed for the Pudsey-themed day wearing yellow, spots or a combination of both.

In assembly, a fashion parade was held and the school council had the tough job of choosing the best-dressed children.

