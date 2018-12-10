Monday, 10 December 2018

Dear Father Christmas, I’d like a unicorn fairy horse...

CHILDREN posted letters to Father Christmas at Henley town hall.

The 12 three- and four-year-olds from the nursery at St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road took it in turns to place their letters in the special red post box on the hall steps.

They then sang Christmas carols to cheer themselves up in the rain.

Isabelle Wildman asked Santa for a unicorn fairy horse for Christmas, Aarya Grewal wanted a dress, Alejandra Focarda-Dominuez asked for a pony and a dress and Ollie D’arcy wanted a hat.  Becky Salter, head of the nursery at the independent school, said the children had enjoyed the occasion.

She said: “We do this every year and Father Christmas always replies before the end of term.”

