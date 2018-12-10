‘Granary’ before it was burned down

MORE information has come to light about the distinctive timber building that used to be on the Berkshire side of the river near Temple Island and was featured in Hidden Henley three weeks ago.

Despite being in need of renovation, it was something of a landmark until it burnt down and was not replaced.

Graham Pettit responded to the article, saying the building was known as the granary.

He was born and bred in Harpsden Road, Henley, and still has photographs of the building, including this one of his mother Elise Fassnidge, step uncle John Fassnidge and grandfather Frederick Fassnidge outside the building in the Twenties.

Mr Pettit, 80, who now lives in North Stoke, said: “The Fassnidge side of the family were all Remenham so that’s why we spent a lot of time down there.

“It was always called the granary. I believe it was part of Lord Hambleden’s estate and my grandfather was the farm manager.”