Health experts explain benefits of hospital unit

A TALK was given at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley about its rapid access care unit.

Consultant Dr Peter Rhead and Kirsty Blee discussed the broad range of conditions and treatments available to patients. Dr Rhead said that GPs across the area were sending patients.

Dr Matt Norman, a GP at the Bell Street surgery, talked about the advantage of having a multi-disciplinary team available for urgent care and advice.

The unit was described as a “one-stop shop”, which works with Hospital at Home and draws on a wide range of professionals to support patients.

The purpose is to avoid admission to accident and emergency if medically appropriate many patients decide to be treated at the unit and return home each day.

Currently the service is available Monday to Friday until 8pm. Patient numbers are growing and over the two years since it opens staffing levels have increased to offer new services, therapies and treatments.

The team said the service was the way forward to providing multi-disciplinary patient care on one site with close links to local GPs and other professionals.

A second talk on Parkinson’s, a multimodal disease was led by Dr Apurba Chatterjee, consultant in elderly care at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

He shared information about the condition, including risk factors and pre-motor symptoms.

Josie Caffrey, inter-professional therapy lead for elderly care at the hospital, and Naomi Carpenter, lead physiotherapist for elderly care, discussed the multidisciplinary movement disorder clinic.

The talks were organised by the patient participation group at the Bell Surgery in Henley and Dr Antoni Chan, a consultant at the Royal Berks.

Refreshments were provided by the League of Friends of Townlands Hospital.

Pictured, left to right, are Josie Caffrey, Naomi Carpenter, Elaine Arnott , senior operational manager, urgent and ambulatory care, Oxford Health, Kirsty Blee, clinical lead at the Royal Berks, Dr Peter Rhead, Dr Matt Norman and Dr Apurba Chatterjee.