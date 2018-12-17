Rail passengers still suffering disruption despite fare rises

RAIL commuters are still having to put up with delays and cancellations despite repeated fare increases.

Campaigners blame the Government, Network Rail and train operating companies for the disruption to services.

They spoke out after it was revealed that fares will increase by 3.1 per cent from January 2, a year after a rise of 3.4 per cent.

About 45 per cent of fares will rise by the regulated amount, including season tickets, off-peak returns and anytime fares around major cities but many will stay the same and some will fall in price.

There had been calls for a price freeze following widespread disruption caused by the introduction of new timetables in May.

Great Western Railway, which operates services on the Henley branch line, has postponed major timetable changes that were planned for this month.

Patricia Mulcahy, who chairs the Henley Branch Users Group, said: “It is Government policy that fares increase every year. This policy aims to shift the burden of subsidy of the railways from the taxpayer in general to rail users in particular.

“Billions are being spent on rail and train improvements and passengers are contributing to this through their fares.

“Users of the branch line have certainly seen improvements to the timetable and to the rolling stock but it has not been painless and we continue to be plagued by disruptions and delays.

“When the service is not running smoothly, it really grates to be told that you are going to have to pay even more for a less than perfect service. I receive messages on my phone almost every day, informing me of delays and disruptions.

“However, Great Western Railway takes the blame for what, in many instances, are problems that are down to Network Rail.

“Anyone arguing for renationalisation should take a close look at Network Rail, which is the part of our system that is currently nationalised.

“At a recent stakeholder meeting at Paddington, Andrew Haines, the new chief executive of Network Rail, admitted that they needed to be much more customer-focused.

“The TV programme Paddington shows the complexity of running a railway network and the endless problems encountered on a daily basis, not to mention contending with working on a massive building site, which has been the case during electrification of the Western line.”

Mrs Mulcahy, who lives in Henley, added: “We are constantly in touch with Great Western Railway about delays, inadequate communication, train and driver shortages, royal regatta arrangements, ticketing and compensation claims.

“We have also been to see the Department for Transport civil servants working on the next franchise period.

“Certainly the service is considerably better than it was when I restarted commuting 10 years ago and it is infinitely better than it was when I first started commuting on British Rail in the Seventies.”

Neil Gunnell, of Henley Trains, said: “Rail fare increases are based on a fixed formula and are no surprise to anyone.

“For the past year, Henley branch users have benefited from a wider range of fast services and the introduction of new, longer trains between Twyford and London.

“It’s the cumulative effect of above-inflation rises that frustrates travellers, especially as Crossrail is now delayed a year.

“Henley Trains members continue to work with GWR on building the robustness of critical services and, where we can, try to forewarn local commuters of problems on Twitter.”

Philip Meadowcroft, founder of the Wargrave User Group, said: “What still gets in everyone’s craw is the continued unreliability and punctuality. There is little point adding all these extra services we’ve got at Paddington in the last few years and not expanding the station.

“The annual price hassle just reflects the chaotic state of our railway system, which is the result of central government inertia and weak management from rail

companies.

“Nobody likes to pay more if, for all intents and purposes, you are getting less. You can’t get away from the fact that things are deteriorating and costs are getting higher.”

Paul Plummer, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “Money from fares is underpinning the improvements to the railway that passengers want and which ultimately helps boost the wider economy.”

The group says that train companies will introduce 7,000 new carriages, supporting 6,400 extra services a week by 2021, meaning more seats on more reliable, comfortable and frequent trains.

• What do you think? Write to: Letters, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley or email

letters@henleystandard.co.uk