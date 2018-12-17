New layby to prevent parking on verge

A NEW layby could be created next to a Henley field popular with dog walkers to stop damage to the grass verge.

There is already one layby in Greys Road next to Gillotts Field but a meeting of the town council’s planning committee heard that this was often full so people parked on the verge.

A report to the committee heard the council had received complaints about the damage to the grass.

It said: “There is an existing paved layby consisting of 10 to 12 parking bays.

“This is a popular spot, especially with dog walkers, which results in a high number of cars attempting to park at different times of the day.

“For the majority of the time, there are more cars than parking spaces. Cars not being able to park in the layby are being continuously parked on the unpaved, grassy verge.

“This is creating a muddy area, ruining the grass and causing erosion. The condition of the verge is exacerbated by cold and wet weather.”

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, made several suggestions for solving the problem, including cutting the hedge back to widen the verge to five metres and installing bollards to prevent people parking on the grass.

However, the town council opted for a second layby and has asked for an estimate for the cost of work.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who is Henley’s representative on the county council, said: “People feel they have the right to park all over green verges so this has become a casual parking place anyway and this does regularise it.”

The town council’s finance, strategy and management committee will be asked to consider how to fund the work, including using money paid by developers under the Community Infrastructure Levy.