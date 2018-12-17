Monday, 17 December 2018

Law firm shortlisted for award

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Hart Street, Henley, was a finalist for the South’s family law firm of the year in the Family Law Awards.

Partner Claire Dyer and associate solicitor Paul Linsell attended the awards ceremony, which was held at the South Bank ballroom in London.

Company chairman and partner Brenda Long said: “Congratulations to our team on being shortlisted. It is a testament to their expertise, dedication to family law and commitment to providing outstanding client care.”

