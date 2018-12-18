MP backs May over Brexit withdrawal deal and vote delay

JOHN HOWELL is suppporting the Prime Minister over Brexit.

The Henley MP says he backs the withdrawal agreement that Theresa May negotiated with the European Union.

He was also one of the 200 Conservative MPs who supported her when she faced a vote of no confidence from her own party last week.

This followed her decision to postpone a vote on the deal, fearing she would not get it through the House of Commons. This will now take place in mid-January.

Mrs May survived after securing 63 per cent of the total vote but 117 MPs voted for her to go and she had to agree that she would resign before the next general election.

Mr Howell, who is the Prime Minister’s trade envoy to Nigeria, said he expected her to come through what was a difficult time.

“I voted with confidence for the Prime Minister,” he said. “I do think that she has done a very good job in negotiating with the EU. She may not have got a perfect agreement — a better agreement would be without the backstop — but I didn’t think it was the time to change horses mid-stream. I think the result was actually very good. I was interviewed by the BBC who looked at it as 117 people who had voted against and I said they were looking at it the wrong way round.”

Mr Howell critcised fellow Tory MP and Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, who led the charge for the vote of no confidence and afterwards said that losing the support of a third of her MPs was “terrible” and that Mrs May should resign anyway.

Mr Howell said: “Jacob Rees-Mogg overplayed his hand and he should now back off. It is ridiculous of him to call for her to resign when she has a massive percentage of Conservative votes. He is in cloud cuckoo land.”

He added: “It was inevitable that she wouldn’t fight a general election, having messed up with the 2017 election.”

Mr Howell believes there is still time to make the necessary adjustments to Mrs May’s deal to get Parliament’s approval.

He said: “From the beginning I have said there are good and bad bits to the proposed deal.

“The good bits include sorting out the rights of Europeans in the UK and those from the UK in Europe. The bad bits include the Irish protocol, which has become to be known as the Irish backstop.

Although the risk analysis suggested that it wasn’t ever going to be used, it is a bad thing to have a clause that didn’t give us a unilateral opt-out and there was a number of us who made those points.

“That is the main sticking point for most in the Conservative Party. What we told her is that she should solve the backstop problem then the party would fall in line and support the deal.

“The delay to the vote came as no surprise to me as she said she had listened to the concerns that people had.

“I am for it but I do believe it is not good to have an open-ended commitment however rare you might think you might use it.”

Mr Howell said he supported Mrs May’s efforts in regularly meeting European leaders as he believes the deal can be improved.

He said: “The backstop came in a large part from us. It is not something that is of great interest to the EU.

“I think there is room for negotiation — there is a lot of bluff on both sides and it is not over until the ink is dry.”