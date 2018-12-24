Monday, 24 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

60+ Social Club

60+ Social Club

ABOUT 40 pensioners enjoyed a Christmas tea party at the 60+ Social Club in Henley.

The event was opened by Mayor Glen Lambert, who then stayed on to eat with the guests.

The food included sandwiches, sausage rolls and trifle as well as a glass of wine and hot drinks.

The guests were entertained by Myrtle Tree, a musical trio led by club member and singer Phyl Vincent.

Town councillor David Eggleton came dressed as Father Christmas and went round each table in turn.

After the meal, there was a raffle with prizes donated by Tesco, including bottles of festive drinks. This was drawn by Councillor Lambert and raised almost £100 for club funds.

The party was organised by Cllr Eggleton’s mother Ann Eggleton, of Gainsborough Crescent, Henley, who is a volunteer and attended with her husband Chris. She sourced the raffle prizes and paid for the food.

Mrs Eggleton said: “It was a wonderful afternoon. Everyone enjoyed it and it was lovely that the Mayor stayed with us to enjoy the celebrations.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33