ABOUT 40 pensioners enjoyed a Christmas tea party at the 60+ Social Club in Henley.

The event was opened by Mayor Glen Lambert, who then stayed on to eat with the guests.

The food included sandwiches, sausage rolls and trifle as well as a glass of wine and hot drinks.

The guests were entertained by Myrtle Tree, a musical trio led by club member and singer Phyl Vincent.

Town councillor David Eggleton came dressed as Father Christmas and went round each table in turn.

After the meal, there was a raffle with prizes donated by Tesco, including bottles of festive drinks. This was drawn by Councillor Lambert and raised almost £100 for club funds.

The party was organised by Cllr Eggleton’s mother Ann Eggleton, of Gainsborough Crescent, Henley, who is a volunteer and attended with her husband Chris. She sourced the raffle prizes and paid for the food.

Mrs Eggleton said: “It was a wonderful afternoon. Everyone enjoyed it and it was lovely that the Mayor stayed with us to enjoy the celebrations.”