RESIDENTS of the Gainsborough estate Henley came together for a Christmas lunch.

The fifth annual event, which took place at the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street, was organised by the Gainsborough Residents’ Association with funding from the Soha housing association.

The 40 guests enjoyed a two-course meal of roast turkey and vegetables with dessert, wine and hot drinks and then sat chatting.

Deputy Mayor Ken Arlett addressed the diners and there were also talks by Gill Dodds, chairwoman of the Henley 60+ Social Club, and John Green, chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion. They explained the services which their organisations offer and invited people to speak to them afterwards if they wanted more information.

After the meal, there was a raffle with four bags of festive food donated by the Nomad youth and community project, which is based at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place.

Community Spirit, which runs the annual Christmas Day community dinner at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, provided two cash prizes of £50. Councillor David Eggleton, chairman of the residents’ association, said: “It went really well and everybody loved it. These kinds of events are important as they really lift people’s spirits if they’ve had a bad day.

“When we first started, it was a struggle to get people through the doors as they couldn’t believe they were getting something for nothing but now it doesn’t take long to fill up.

“We’d love to be able to accommodate more but it all depends on funding, which is quite tight.

“It’s really good to have the other community groups here as it’s like networking — people can find out more about what’s going on and maybe get involved.”