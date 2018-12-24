Hawks pair in charity cycle ride

TWO former Henley Hawks players are planning to cycle 650 miles in six days in memory of a team mate.

Simon Perry and Tom Allen will be riding for their friend and former fly-half James Comben, who lost his fight against cancer in August, aged 29.

The pair, who played with Mr Comben for a combined total of more than 14 years, will visit 19 rugby clubs on their challenge in May.

Mr Perry said: “We felt it would be a fitting tribute to dedicate a charity cycle ride to his memory and raise money for Bloodwise, the charity that supported him and his family through his courageous fight.

“We will also be supporting the rugby charity Restart.

“We have played all over the country with Henley so we have come up with a customised route that incorporates as many National League clubs as possible, running from the furthest west in Redruth to the furthest east in Canterbury before a grand finale at Henley Rugby Club.

“The total distance is over 650 miles, a challenge as arduous as the famous Land’s End to John O’Groats ride.

“We will start in Redruth on May 27 and finish in Henley on June 1 with a mass participation cycle in James’s memory.”

The pair will be joined by Mr Allen’s brother Anthony, a former Leicester Tigers and England centre, with other players making guest appearances. They hope to raise £10,000 and have already raised a tenth of the total, which includes £650 from Mr Comben’s parents Nigel and Liz.

The couple said: “Tom and Simon, thank you so much for taking on this huge challenge in James’s name. We feel honoured that you would recognise James in this way and support the amazing work of Bloodwise.”

Mr Comben was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, a rare type of blood cancer, in February last year while recovering from an injury.

He underwent two bouts of chemotherapy and had hoped for a bone marrow transplant from his sister but in May this year he was told by doctors that the disease had spread and was incurable.

Mr Comben, who wrote about his fight with the disease in an online blog, married his partner Elle shortly before his death.

To donate, visit www.just

giving.com/fundraising/

rideforcombo