MORE than 40 people attended a Christmas lunch organised by the Henley Municipal Charities.

The event at the Chantry House, behind St Mary’s Church in Hart Street, was for residents of the town’s almshouses. It was also attended by trustees, including the rector of Henley Rev Jeremy Tayler, who said grace.

The guests were seated at long tables and pulled crackers before being served a lunch provided by Café Rouge in Hart Street.

Coffee was donated by the Berries café in Hart Street, while table decorations were provided by Toad Hall garden centre in Marlow Road. Children from Valley Road Primary School sang Christmas carols.

Wendy Bowsher, clerk to the Henley Municipal Charities, said: “For some residents it may be their only chance to meet others and have a social occasion.

“Following the refurbishment of the almshouses in Church Avenue we have a full complement of residents for the first time and they have been able to meet each other.”

Michael Forsdike, chairman of the trustees, said: “To get everyone together, especially at this time of year, is great.”

Bob and Gerry Radley, of Vicarage Road, were attending the lunch for the 13th year. Mr Radley said: “It’s fabulous. We always have a nice time and it’s good to chat to everybody.”

Audrey Oliver, also of Vicarage Road, said: “I like meeting people and neighbours and having a chat. It’s the highlight of Christmas.”

The Municipal Charities is the working title of five charities.