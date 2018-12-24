Developer loses appeal over care home proposal

THE site of the former Henley Youth Centre should not be used for a care home due to the severe shortage of housing, says a planning inspector.

Robert Parker rejected an appeal by B&M Care against South Oxfordshire District Council’s rejection of its proposal for the land off Deanfield Avenue.

The council turned down the scheme, saying it was contrary to the Henley and Harpsden joint neighbourhood plan, which earmarked the land for 23 houses.

In evidence to the Planning Inspectorate, B&M Care said its application should have been allowed because there was not enough housing for the elderly to meet growing need.

It said there was “no real conflict” with the neighbourhood plan as the care places would count towards the town’s new homes quota and residents would put their old homes on the market before moving in.

The Brighton company also argued that the neighbourhood plan was only a “starting point” for the district council to make planning decisions and it should not be “slavishly” upheld when there were valid reasons for it not to be.

PPML Consulting, B&M Care’s agent, said the document contradicted itself by accepting the need for care housing yet failing to allocate land for it.

A spokesman said: “It is not appropriate for the district council to slavishly adhere to the neighbourhood plan and give no weight to the acute need to accommodate an elderly population… [it] begs the question: if care homes cannot be built on housing sites, where can they be developed?

“The local community cannot wait years until the neighbourhood plan is reviewed before sites for the elderly are identified. Its allocations are not a ‘fait accompli’ and each proposal needs to be considered on its own merits.”

The agent said there was a shortfall of 171 care beds in Henley, particularly for those with dementia, and B&M’s scheme would help by providing a dedicated dementia wing as well as a garden for sufferers with different degrees of severity.

It said that a large number of homes would be built on smaller “windfall” sites elsewhere in Henley which would more than make up for the loss of regular housing at the youth centre site.

B&M Care said it had been looking for sites in Henley for more than 20 years and it bought the youth centre site land from the Thamesfield Youth Association for £3million before the neighbourhood plan passed a referendum.

It had reduced the original proposal for a 65-bed home to allay fears about it size.

It said the L-shaped building, of between two and three-and-a-half storeys, had been “carefully” designed to blend in with its surroundings through landscaping and retaining trees.

The home would provide up to 50 jobs, both full- and part-time, without increasing rush-hour traffic because of the different shift patterns for staff.

It would be opposite The Henley College’s Deanfield campus so would provide opportunities for the students to volunteer.

Mr Parker said there was a greater need for housing in Henley than care places, particularly “affordable” units with rents or purchase prices fixed below the market rate.

He said the care home could draw people in from six or more miles away so there was no guarantee of freeing up homes in Henley.

He added: “Given the prevailing house prices in the area, it it unlikely that they would be affordable to those who have the most difficulty finding homes in Henley.”

Mr Parker said Henley was the least affordable area in South Oxfordshire yet only 36 out of the 150 affordable homes required under the district’s council’s core strategy had been built so far.

He said this showed the “acute” need for affordable housing and explained the relatively low number of young residents.

Mr Palmer said: “While the provision of accommodation for older persons is essential… it should not be at the expense of other sections of the community.

“Although the appellant has questioned where care homes should go if not on housing sites, there is no firm evidence that other suitable land cannot be found.”

Ken Arlett, chairman of Henley Town Council’s planning committee, said: “We put a very strong objection forward and are very glad that the neighbourhood plan has been upheld in this instance.

“I don’t know where B&M Care will go from here but I would be surprised if they came back with another application.

“They’ve demonstrated that there’s a need for care homes but the inspector has said you can’t build on land already set aside for housing.”

Two other applications for elderly accommodation were approved contrary to the neighbourhood plan.

In July 2016, McCarthy & Stone was given permission for 53 “extra care” flats at the former Jet garage site off Reading Road. The site had been earmarked for 55 regular flats.

Later that year, Henthames received consent to convert the former LA Fitness gym off Newtown Road into a 80-bed care home despite the neighbourhood plan calling for employment land on the Newtown industrial estate to be preserved. The home is now being built and will be operated by Hallmark, of Billericay.

The district council approved both schemes because, at the time, it had failed to secure the legal minimum of five years’ worth of housing land, so feared that neighbourhood plans carried no weight. Now it says it has more than the required land supply.