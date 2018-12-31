Dee sells out in 40 minutes

TICKETS for Jack Dee’s performance at the Kenton Theatre in Henley sold out in just 40 minutes.

The comedian will appear at the New Street venue with his show Jack Dee — Work In Progress on April 23.

Theatre manager Paula Price-Davies said people were queuing outside for the tickets when they went on sale at 10am on Friday and by 10.40am all 240 had been snapped up.

She said half of the tickets had been allocated to online bookings, while the other half were set aside for in-person sales at the theatre box office in order to prioritise regular patrons and local residents.

Some people were left disappointed and there were now 30 people on the list for returns.

Ms Price-Davies said: “We’re really excited to be hosting Jack Dee. He’s a legendary stand-up com-

edian who has been on the circuit for years.

“The trustees are delighted that we’re able to attract such high-profile comedians.

“Since I’ve been in post we’ve had Dara O’ Briain and Phill Jupitus and we’re building up relationships with the agents. They like the venue and they like coming to Henley.”

Ms Price-Davies said the comedians liked the intimacy of the venue, adding: “They are trialling material and work in progress and the audience understands that.”