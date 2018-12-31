Monday, 31 December 2018

Calendar comedian

HENLEY Living Advent organiser Richard Rodway always likes to inject some fun into proceedings.

During the performance at the Hart and Bell surgeries, he took to the stage to speak to the audience before realising the microphone was off. He asked lighting and sound engineer Hugh Legh for help.

“Hugh, turn me on,” said Richard, to titters from the crowd.

Meanwhile, during the previous night’s performance at the Red Fox and Astral Photographic Studios in Henley Enterprise Park a young boy was so delighted at winning the raffle that he jumped up and down and cheered with excitement.

Richard observed: “I’ve done many living advents and that’s the most exciting response I’ve seen!”

Later, a young girl won a bottle of Prosecco.

“Do you have a responsible adult with you,” asked Richard, “or an irresponsible adult?”

