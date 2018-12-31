New nail bar

More patients criticise NHS after-care provider
A HEALTHCARE provider accused of failing to ... [more]
Monday, 31 December 2018
A NEW nail salon has opened in Henley.
Galaxy Nails in Duke Street has moved into the premises previously occupied by the Blue Cross pet charity shop, which closed in January after 10 years.
31 December 2018
Baby food boss awarded OBE in New Year’s Honours
The founder of an organic baby food company has ... [more]
Woman launches shop only months after losing father
THE daughter of a Goring retailer who died ... [more]
