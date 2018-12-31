A DONATION of £900 will be made to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading in memory of a former Henley Standard reporter. The money will go to the Adelaide ward where Carol Evans received treatment before her death in October. It will be spent on exercise bikes in the isolation unit, which enables patients who can’t leave their rooms for fear of infection to exercise, and some small hand weights. Mrs Evans died a year after being diagnosed with lymphoma. Her husband John decided not to send Christmas cards this year but make a donation to the ward. Almost £700 was raised by a collection at her funeral and another £200 was collected by the Chiltern Players at their last performance.