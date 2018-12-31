Trust wants more stock

THE Henley and District Housing Trust is expanding its property portfolio.

The charity is to apply for planning permission for two new cottages near Greys Green next month.

It says these would help to provide low-cost housing for people in need, especially younger people.

It has also bought a property in Periam Close, Henley, where it already owns two others, and a house in Leaver Road, Henley, that it hopes to convert into two flats.

The trust now has 71 homes in and around the town.

Chief executive Linda Collison said the demand for accommodation was continuing to grow, especially among single parents and young people who found the cost of renting in the town prohibitive.

The trust was created in 1929 to provide housing for the poorer inhabitants of Henley and the surrounding area.

The first 10 houses were built in Peppard Lane in 1930 with the help of the town council.