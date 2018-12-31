I WAS very honoured to become chairman of South Oxfordshire District Council in May.

It has been a very busy and rewarding time over the months since then, visiting towns and villages across our district, each with a wealth of organisations making things happen and enriching the community with an army of volunteers spanning all age groups.

It is one of my privileges as chairman to meet the people behind the success stories.

At the Oxfordshire charity and volunteer awards earlier in the year, the Stoke Row Village Store won an award for creating a community hub in a rural part of South Oxfordshire.

I visited the shop and was impressed by its success in becoming a social focal point and much-needed facility.

I met with a recipitent of a prestigious British Citizen award. Terry Yates, from Wheatley, was honoured for his charity work, most recently fund-raising for the British Heart Foundation.

South Oxfordshire District Council is supportive of the arts and sports — the award ceremonies showcase extraordinary talent.

The Oxfordshire Gala Awards at the Centre for Music in Oxford and the GLL sports foundation awards in Wantage were events celebrating young and talented individuals across our district.

In October I was privileged to glimpse the future — the potential of almost unlimited supplies of “cleaner” energy at Culham Science Centre.

The Duke of Cambridge was at Culham to mark the end of construction of the UK’s new nuclear fusion experiment, MAST upgrade. We are proud of such innovation here in South Oxfordshire.

As we embrace the future, we also respect our past as we did with the remembrance services in November commemorating the end of the Great War.

In Henley there was a poignant moment with the fly-past by three vintage aircraft over the market place where hundreds stood to pay homage.

The generosity of residents in giving time and money to reach out and make our communities safer and stronger is inspirational. Reaching out to each other is especially important at this time of year as many face loneliness and homelessness.

The police, fire services hospitals and churches do exceptional work and will be working and helping as always.

As this year closes and a new one begins, we are reminded that each new year brings its own set of challenges for our towns, villages and particularly in our personal lives, but my message is a new year will always bring hope.

I wish everyone a healthy, happy and hopeful New Year.