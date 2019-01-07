Monday, 07 January 2019

Home show launch date

THE third Henley House & Garden Show will be officially launched next month.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which will be held at Phyllis Court Club on Wednesday, February 6 from noon to 2.30pm.

The launch will be an opportunity to have lunch with friends at the club’s riverside pavilion and will be raising money for the Chiltern Centre for disabled children, off Greys Road, Henley.

There will be a short talk on design and another on what this year’s show will offer.

A ticket for the two-course meal plus a welcome drink costs £35.

The show itself will take place on the weekend of March 2 and 3 and will feature more than 65 exhibitors of high-end interior and garden goods and services, experts offering advice, trade stands, talks and interior designers.

The venues will be the town hall, King’s Arms Barn and Market Place.

Organiser and interior designer Niki Schäfer wants to involve schools, shops, charities and families.

For tickets, visit www.ticket
tailor.com/events/thechiltern
centre/221838

