Reader wins hamper after five years of trying

THE winner of the Henley Standard’s Tesco Christmas hamper competition was Alexa McQueen-Turner, who runs McQueen Turner Solicitors in Station Road, Henley.

Mrs McQueen-Turner, 43, from Stadhampton, has been entering the annual competition for five years.

Her name was selected at random after she correctly answered that panettone comes from Italy.

Her prize hamper contained wine, cider, rum, Christmas cake, crisps and salted caramel truffles,

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s a lovely selection.

“I’ve tried for all your other hampers and your turkey for the last five years, so it’s really nice to finally win one.”

Mrs McQueen-Turner spent Christmas with her husband Paul and children, Charlotte, eight, and Edward, four, as well as her mother and stepfather Julia and Keith Gambriel.