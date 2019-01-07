Monday, 07 January 2019

Singers entertain old folk at new development

SINGERS visited an assisted living complex in Henley to entertain residents and celebrate the Royal Voluntary Service.

Swing singers PJ and Rose visited Albert Court, the new McCarthy & Stone development on the corner of Reading Road and Mill Lane, for the Sing Your Heart Out event.

The Royal Voluntary Service mobilises volunteers to support those in need, in hospital and in the community.

Ann Stewart, sales consultant at Albert Court, said: “The team at Albert Court would like to say a big thank-you to PJ and Rose and to our homeowners and all those who visited the development for our event.

“Everyone had a fabulously festive afternoon — it was a huge success.”

