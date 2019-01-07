Monday, 07 January 2019

Derby day delicacy

HENLEY Hawks’ game against the Rams tomorrow (Saturday) promises to be an exciting local derby.

The Rams, based in Sonning, are leading National League Two South and the Hawks are in second place so the match has been billed as the “Battle of the Thames”.

Tickets cost £14 but Paul Clark clearly thought this was a bit steep when he tweeted: “£14 entrance? You are kidding surely? Does that include a free pint?”

The club responded: “Sadly not, but you do get a free programme.”

Keen to join in the fun, Neil Thomas added: “No pint but you do get some foie gras.”

