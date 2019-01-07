A hundred years ago...

DURING Saturday and Sunday a couple of captured German guns were on view in Henley market place and attracted a large number of persons. It is hoped that an application will be made for one of these three trophies to be placed in Henley bearing in mind the large proportion of the population which went on active service and the large number who made the supreme sacrifice.

A most enjoyable evening was spent on Boxing Day at the Girls’ Patriotic Club where members had asked their men friends to dance. There were so many charming and original costumes that Lady Makins, who kindly consented to judge, had quite a difficult task in deciding. The lucky competitors to receive prizes were Miss Ada George, who went as a spider, Miss Bartlett, who looked charming as a black and white pierette, Miss Carter, who as peace made a pretty picture, and Miss Hunt, who created much mirth as a teddy bear.

Despite the wet afternoon on Wednesday a large congregation assembled at the parish church to listen to the organ and choir recital arranged by Mr W G Bayley FRCO.