Monday, 07 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fifty years ago...

CHRISTOPHER John Malim, who lives in Rotherfield Greys with his wife and two stepdaughters, was made a CBE in the New Year Honours list. Mr Malim, a solicitor practising in London, was until recently chairman of the board of governors at Moorfield Eye Hospital in London, an office he held for 12 years. The list also includes Lt Col Peter John Bush, from Henley, who is awarded the OBE (military division).

Warnings by the county architect that the contract for the extension now being carried out at Henley Grammar School would be overspent are confirmed in a report to the finance and general purposes sub-committee of the county education committee. The causes include additional sub-structure required to provide ducts in the kitchen floor, additional work in dealing with existing mechanical services, re-routing water mains and a contribution towards the cost of an electricity sub-station.

Football, rugby and hockey clubs lost nearly all fixtures at the weekend owing to snowbound or frozen grounds. It was the second Saturday in succession that Henley Town FC’s two teams had fixtures postponed.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33