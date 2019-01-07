Fifty years ago...

CHRISTOPHER John Malim, who lives in Rotherfield Greys with his wife and two stepdaughters, was made a CBE in the New Year Honours list. Mr Malim, a solicitor practising in London, was until recently chairman of the board of governors at Moorfield Eye Hospital in London, an office he held for 12 years. The list also includes Lt Col Peter John Bush, from Henley, who is awarded the OBE (military division).

Warnings by the county architect that the contract for the extension now being carried out at Henley Grammar School would be overspent are confirmed in a report to the finance and general purposes sub-committee of the county education committee. The causes include additional sub-structure required to provide ducts in the kitchen floor, additional work in dealing with existing mechanical services, re-routing water mains and a contribution towards the cost of an electricity sub-station.

Football, rugby and hockey clubs lost nearly all fixtures at the weekend owing to snowbound or frozen grounds. It was the second Saturday in succession that Henley Town FC’s two teams had fixtures postponed.