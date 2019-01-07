Twenty five years ago...

HOMES in Henley for some 200 young people could be approved within months. The £3 million development on land at Henley YMCA has been put forward for outline planning permission after months of discussion. The scheme is a joint initiative by the YMCA and the Guinness Trust Housing Association.

Thieves left a disabled Henley man housebound after snatching his wheelchair from a town centre pub. Brian Wales, who suffers from brain damage, spent new year stranded at his home at the Ye Olde Bell in Bell Street. His former wife and pub landlady, Valeries Wells-West, believes the wheelchair went missing from the pub toilets on Friday. Two youngsters were reportedly spotted later pushing it along Bell Street.

A £100,000 project to refurbish the crumbling exterior of Henley town hall is set to be finalised within weeks. The work on the

93-year-old building could begin in April. The project, costing £108,853, was recommended for approval at the town council’s general purposes committee meeting on Tuesday.