Ten years ago...

A FAMILY had their Christmas ruined when the presents were stolen from under their tree. Thieves broke into the Newberrys’ bungalow in Memorial Avenue, Shiplake Cross, and stole £1,000 worth of wrapped gifts. The burglary happened between 1am and 8am on Christmas Day.

Sharon and Keith Stephens didn’t have to wait very long for their perfect Christmas present — a baby girl. Just 80 minutes after Mrs Stephens went into labour, Toni was born at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading at 7.24am on Christmas Day, weighing 5lb 3oz. She is the first child for van driver Keith, 48, and production worker Sharon, 41, of Amersham Road, Caversham. Mr Stephens said: “Clearly Toni didn’t want to hang around. She is gorgeous.”

Woolworths in Henley has closed its doors for the final time. The Bell Street store, which had been in the town for 80 years, was among the second batch of shops to close nationwide. Bare shelves and a few items of clothing were all that remained on Tuesday as staff helped shoppers snap up any last-minute bargains. Prices across the store were slashed by 70 per cent to ensure all the stock was sold.