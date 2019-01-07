Flowerbed proposal

A RAISED flowerbed could be built on an entrance road to Henley.

It is one of three options for the paved area at the top of West Street, where there is a large tree with a preservation order on it.

The others are to have a brick and flint planter or a resin-bonded surface.

Action is needed because the tree roots are breaking through the surface.

Henley Town Council horticultural warden Kyle Dowling says the area is not welcoming nor user friendly but has the potential to “wow” visitors.

In a report to the Henley in Bloom and civic pride sub-committee, he said the planter would be expensive as it would need to be big and take a wide angle around the tree base so as not to damage the tree roots.

The flowerbed could be planted with fragrant and shallow rooting plants for people to enjoy while sitting on the benches nearby.

Mr Dowling said that as the site is in a conservation area and the tree is protected, any work may need the permission of South Oxfordshire District Council.