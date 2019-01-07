Stamp date

Monday, 07 January 2019

THE Henley and District Philatelic Society will hold its first meeting of the year on Wednesday.

It will be called “Fiscals and forgeries” and is a chance for members to show some of their collections.

Meetings are held at Bix village hall at 7.45pm. Visitors are welcome.

