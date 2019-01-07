Meeting date

Santa tractor procession raises £884 for village charities
FATHER Christmas greeted residents in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 07 January 2019
HENLEY in Transition will hold an extraordinary general meeting at King’s Arms Barn on January 14, starting at 7.30pm.
This will be to ratify changes to its constitution.
Meanwhile, its wildlife group will hold a work party at the Valley Road chalk bank on Wednesday from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
07 January 2019
More News:
Santa tractor procession raises £884 for village charities
FATHER Christmas greeted residents in Sonning ... [more]
POLL: Have your say