Funding for athletes

YOUNG athletes from South Oxfordshire can now apply for funding from the GLL Sport Foundation.

The organisation — the UK’s largest leisure charitable social enterprise — says eligible athletes can benefit from financial support, physiotherapy and gym membership at GLL’s Better facilities, such as Henley lesiure centre.

The funding programme is open to applications until Wednesday, February 20.

Last year, the Foundation supported 186 athletes in partnership with South Oxfordshire, West Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse district councils.

Since the programme was launched in 2008, it has

funded more than 16,000 athletes with grants totalling

£9.2 million.

To apply, visit www.gllsportfoundation.org