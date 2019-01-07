Monday, 07 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Funding for athletes

YOUNG athletes from South Oxfordshire can now apply for funding from the GLL Sport Foundation.

The organisation — the UK’s largest leisure charitable social enterprise — says eligible athletes can benefit from financial support, physiotherapy and gym membership at GLL’s Better facilities, such as Henley lesiure centre.

The funding programme is open to applications until Wednesday, February 20.

Last year, the Foundation supported 186 athletes in partnership with South Oxfordshire, West Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse district councils.

Since the programme was launched in 2008, it has
funded more than 16,000 athletes with grants totalling
£9.2 million. 

To apply, visit www.gllsportfoundation.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33