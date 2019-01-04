BREAKING: Woman injured by car after road fall

A WOMAN was injured following a collision with a car in Henley town centre today (Friday).

The incident happened at about 10.20am in Bell Street, close to the junction of Hart Street and Market Place.

The woman, who is in her 50s and from Shiplake, is believed to have tripped over while trying to cross the road before coming into contact with a white Audi Q7.

She remained conscious and was treated at the scene by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service before being taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Police have closed Bell Street to the exit from Waitrose car park and traffic from Hart Street is being redirected up Market Place.

Officers were speaking to witnesses at the scene.

PC Tony Lee, of the Thames Valley Police roads policing unit, said: "A female is going to hospital with possible fractures to her lower leg. We think she was crossing the road.

"We know town centre CCTV caught part of it.

"Apart from the lower leg she's conscious and chatting."

PC Lane said officers were speaking to the driver of the Audi.