Firefighters called to Henley flats

Firefighters were called to a block of flats in Henley after reports of a fire in a stairwell.

Four fire engines, including one from Henley, blocked the road outside the train station in Station Road at about 11.30am today (Friday).

Crews were seen entering Imperial Court in protective suits.

They said there was no evidence of a fire and a false alarm may have been caused by a defective smoke detector.

The firefighters left the scene at about noon.